Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves to 'poor' category; check latest weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

CAQM projections indicated that Delhi's air quality is not expected to go into the "severe" category in the upcoming days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Delhi AIr Pollution: Following a shift in Delhi's air quality from the "severe" to the "very poor" category, the national government on Tuesday announced the relaxation of pollution control measures in the city. In Delhi, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 312 (very poor), as per the national bulletin issued at 4 pm on Tuesday by the Central Pollution Control Board. At 6 p.m., later that evening, this improved to 294 (poor).

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Tuesday, thereby lifting the ban on construction activities and the operation of private BS3 and BS4 four-wheelers in Delhi and certain areas of the national capital region (NCR), after seeing an improvement in the air quality after rainfall.

CAQM projections indicated that Delhi's air quality is not expected to go into the "severe" category in the upcoming days. 

“Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and the public, as well as considering the significant improvement in the average AQI of Delhi-NCR, the GRAP sub-committee unanimously decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect,” CAQM said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Delhi AQI currently stands in the 'poor' category in several areas such as Anand Vihar, Shadipur, North Campus DU, Sonia Vihar, RK Puram and more. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugam's AQI has also improved to the 'poor' category. 

According to reports, Delhi-NCR people are unlikely to see rainfall today. The minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram is recorded at 15-16 and 24 degrees Celcius. 

