WPL 2024, GG vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat, check playing XIs

Cricket
Follow live score and latest updates from match 13 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and RCB-W here.
In Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The RCB women's team concluded their home leg with a victory and currently holds the number two spot on the WPL 2024 points table. If RCB manages to win today's game, they will be tied with the Delhi Capitals with four wins. However, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will need a significant victory to surpass DC due to the latter's superior net run rate.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have yet to secure a win and are entering the game after suffering four consecutive defeats, placing them at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table.
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Beth Mooney | GG Captain: We're going to have a bat. We're trying to be nice and brave, nice and positive. Do something different and try and see if we can shake things up. The wicket looks like it kept a little low last night, we'll see what it does in the 2nd innings, probably not as much dew as well. We've got one change.
Smriti Mandhana | RCB Captain: Would've fielded first anyway. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Hectic last 2-3 days, last win was really nice in front of the home crowd. Travel days are always good with this bunch. We're all ready to go. No changes.