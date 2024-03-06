WPL 2024, GG vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat, check playing XIs

Follow live score and latest updates from match 13 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and RCB-W here.

In Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The RCB women's team concluded their home leg with a victory and currently holds the number two spot on the WPL 2024 points table. If RCB manages to win today's game, they will be tied with the Delhi Capitals with four wins. However, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will need a significant victory to surpass DC due to the latter's superior net run rate.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have yet to secure a win and are entering the game after suffering four consecutive defeats, placing them at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table.