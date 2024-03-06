Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

Aryan Khan says working with dad Shah Rukh made his job easier, reveals how he helped his business: 'My dad brings...'

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team to begin campaign against New Zealand on this date

Republican candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of US Presidential race

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover pose with Rihanna in edited version of viral photo, OG paparazzo reacts: 'Bhai woh banda...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WPL 2024, GG vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat, check playing XIs

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

Aryan Khan says working with dad Shah Rukh made his job easier, reveals how he helped his business: 'My dad brings...'

Benefits of eating dates for skin

Then and now: Here's how cast of Koi Mil Gaya looks after 20 years

This Mughal king only drank Ganga water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover pose with Rihanna in edited version of viral photo, OG paparazzo reacts: 'Bhai woh banda...'

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2024, GG vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat, check playing XIs

Follow live score and latest updates from match 13 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and RCB-W here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024, GG vs RCB-W
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The RCB women's team concluded their home leg with a victory and currently holds the number two spot on the WPL 2024 points table. If RCB manages to win today's game, they will be tied with the Delhi Capitals with four wins. However, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will need a significant victory to surpass DC due to the latter's superior net run rate.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have yet to secure a win and are entering the game after suffering four consecutive defeats, placing them at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table.

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Mar 2024, 07:15 PM

    GG vs RCB Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Mar 2024, 07:15 PM

    GG vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat

    Beth Mooney | GG Captain: We're going to have a bat. We're trying to be nice and brave, nice and positive. Do something different and try and see if we can shake things up. The wicket looks like it kept a little low last night, we'll see what it does in the 2nd innings, probably not as much dew as well. We've got one change.

    Smriti Mandhana | RCB Captain: Would've fielded first anyway. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Hectic last 2-3 days, last win was really nice in front of the home crowd. Travel days are always good with this bunch. We're all ready to go. No changes.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Mar 2024, 07:14 PM

    GG vs RCB Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 13 of TATA WPL 2024 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Richie Mehta opens up on creating Poacher, says many streaming platforms doubted it's multilingual format | Exclusive

Meet actress who turned beggar, was arrested by Mumbai police, sent to mental asylum, is now...

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

After 12th Fail's success, Bhumi Pednekar says 'content films have been toast of the industry': 'I owe my career to...'

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn-in as Pakistan's PM

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement