Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘smile’ confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

India recently unveiled their T20I squad for the upcoming 5-match series against Australia, scheduled just four days after the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The selection, led by Ajit Agarkar, maintained a semblance of continuity by choosing a 15-man squad that reflected minimal changes from the one that represented India in the T20 format before the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the captaincy, taking over from Hardik Pandya, who is sidelined due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of the Asian Games Gold-winning men's cricket team, will serve as the vice-captain for the first three T20Is, while Shreyas Iyer is set to join the squad as Suryakumar's deputy for the remaining two matches.

Despite most World Cup 2023 squad members being rested for the T20I series, notable omissions include Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, who last played T20Is during the West Indies tour in August, expressed his sentiments on social media after being left out of the squad. The leg-spinner, overlooked for the World Cup as well, last featured in an ODI in January 2023, with Kuldeep Yadav preferred in the wrist-spinner role.

In a notable return, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is back in the T20I squad after missing the World Cup due to injury. The spin department also includes leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi and off-spinner Washington Sundar.

During his absence from the national team, Chahal utilized his time to play red-ball cricket in the County Championship for Kent in September. He further showcased his skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, representing Haryana and picking up 11 wickets in 7 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with 16 wickets in 7 matches for Uttar Pradesh, was surprisingly overlooked for the T20Is.

The squad for the India vs Australia T20I series is as follows:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar