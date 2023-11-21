Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘smile’ confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

Ankit Gupta shares his shocking casting couch experience: 'They would go down on their knees and...'

Longer Congress government remains in power, the more damage it will inflict on Rajasthan: PM Modi at rally in Kota

Longer Congress government remains in power, the more damage it will inflict on Rajasthan: PM Modi at rally in Kota

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘smile’ confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

Ankit Gupta shares his shocking casting couch experience: 'They would go down on their knees and...'

Amazing health benefits of makhana

Big players likely to retire after World Cup 2023

Indians to win golden bat in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Ankit Gupta shares his shocking casting couch experience: 'They would go down on their knees and...'

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘smile’ confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

Suryakumar Yadav was named as the captain of a 15-member squad which had 3 spinners. Among the notable omissions from the squad were Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India recently unveiled their T20I squad for the upcoming 5-match series against Australia, scheduled just four days after the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The selection, led by Ajit Agarkar, maintained a semblance of continuity by choosing a 15-man squad that reflected minimal changes from the one that represented India in the T20 format before the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the captaincy, taking over from Hardik Pandya, who is sidelined due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of the Asian Games Gold-winning men's cricket team, will serve as the vice-captain for the first three T20Is, while Shreyas Iyer is set to join the squad as Suryakumar's deputy for the remaining two matches.

Despite most World Cup 2023 squad members being rested for the T20I series, notable omissions include Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, who last played T20Is during the West Indies tour in August, expressed his sentiments on social media after being left out of the squad. The leg-spinner, overlooked for the World Cup as well, last featured in an ODI in January 2023, with Kuldeep Yadav preferred in the wrist-spinner role.

In a notable return, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is back in the T20I squad after missing the World Cup due to injury. The spin department also includes leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi and off-spinner Washington Sundar.

During his absence from the national team, Chahal utilized his time to play red-ball cricket in the County Championship for Kent in September. He further showcased his skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, representing Haryana and picking up 11 wickets in 7 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with 16 wickets in 7 matches for Uttar Pradesh, was surprisingly overlooked for the T20Is.

The squad for the India vs Australia T20I series is as follows:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma give standing ovation as KL Rahul hits half-century, watch

The business approach to dating: a step-by-step plan for finding happiness

Meet man who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank worth Rs 5,00,000 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli in disbelief after getting bowled by Pat Cummins in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Atul Kasbekar says 'rubbish' Ahmedabad crowd didn't boost Team India during loss in World Cup final: 'Need proper fans'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE