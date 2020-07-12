Yuvraj, Jadeja or Kaif? Aakash Chopra names best Indian fielder of all-time

Former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra named Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder of all-time on Sunday (July 12).

Chopra, while naming the top six Indian fielders of all-time, did also clarified that he only picked players whom he has seen playing for the country.

"He (Jadeja) is absolutely outstanding, he has a rocket arm, he has the best arm in world cricket right now, just look at his ground coverage, he is not the best while fielding at slips, but how does it matter," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Earlier in July, Jadeja was named as India's 'Most Valuable Player' in the Test cricket in the 21st century.

Jadeja achieved an MVP rating of 97.3 and as a result, he became the second most valuable cricketer Test player worldwide by Wisden, only second to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Going down the list after Jadeja, Chopra named Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli as the top Indian fielders of all-time.

Speaking about Kohli and Kapil Dev, Chopra claimed: "As you see him (Kohli) growing as a player, you see him growing as a fielder, he wants to be there fielding and this is what makes him super special."

"Everyone saw him (Kapil Dev) taking the catch of Vivian Richards in the finals of the 1983 World Cup, he had great hands and was very agile," he added.

Yuvraj and Kaif are easily two of India's most prominent names in cricket who brought about a renaissance in Indian fielding.

The athletic duo often used top field inside the thirty-yard circle during the opening 15 overs, and then they were posted at the outfield during the slog overs.