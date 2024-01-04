Headlines

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

HomeCricket

Cricket

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

The exceptional bowling displays by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj propelled India to their inaugural Test victory at Newlands.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

India has ascended to the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (WTC) following a resounding seven-wicket triumph over South Africa on Thursday (January 4). The exceptional bowling displays by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj propelled India to their inaugural Test victory at Newlands.

Thanks to this momentous win, India has leveled the two-match Test series against South Africa, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have garnered 12 points each from this series. India's remarkable performance in the Newlands Test match has propelled them from sixth to first position in the rankings.

India's points percentage stands at 54.17% after four matches. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, has achieved two victories, suffered one defeat, and secured a draw in their four games. In contrast, South Africa has drop from the number one position to the 2nd spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Proteas' points percentage has plummeted from 100% to 50%.

Similarly, New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh also possess a 50% points tally. On the other hand, Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

The third Test of the Australia vs Pakistan series is currently taking place in Sydney. If Australia emerges victorious in this match, the defending champions will ascend to the number one position in the WTC standings. Their points percentage will rise from 50 to an impressive 56.25.

Australia has already triumphed in the first two Tests against Pakistan, establishing themselves as the clear favorites for the New Year's Test match in Sydney. However, at the end of the second day's play, Australia finds themselves trailing by 197 runs in the first innings, with eight wickets still in hand.

Should the third Test between Australia and Pakistan conclude in a draw, the Aussies will slip down to the fifth position, with their points percentage dropping to 47.92. On the other hand, Pakistan will remain in sixth place if they lose or draw, but a victory could propel them to the coveted number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohmmed Siraj shine as India become 1st Asian team to win Test in Cape Town

