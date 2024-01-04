Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

Cricket

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohmmed Siraj shine as India become 1st Asian team to win Test in Cape Town

Before this triumph, India's record in Cape Town was marred by defeats and draws, with their best outcomes being draws in 1993 and 2011.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

X/ BCCI
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performances led India to a momentous seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Test held in Cape Town on Thursday. 

The second day commenced with Bumrah's remarkable display, dismantling the Proteas at a mere 176 runs, despite Aiden Markram's impressive score of 106 runs. 

Although India encountered a slight setback, losing three wickets while chasing a below-par score of 79 runs, they ultimately triumphed, crossing the finish line in just 12 overs. This triumph not only leveled the two-match series 1-1 but also marked the first time in 13 years that such an outcome had occurred. Furthermore, this match etched its name in cricket history as the shortest Test match ever played.

Before this triumph, India's record in Cape Town was marred by defeats and draws, with their best outcomes being draws in 1993 and 2011. The team had never managed to secure a win in the city, often finding themselves outplayed by South Africa. Prior to this victory, India had drawn two Tests and lost three, but had never emerged victorious in a game at Cape Town.

