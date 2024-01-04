SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohmmed Siraj shine as India become 1st Asian team to win Test in Cape Town

Before this triumph, India's record in Cape Town was marred by defeats and draws, with their best outcomes being draws in 1993 and 2011.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performances led India to a momentous seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Test held in Cape Town on Thursday.

The second day commenced with Bumrah's remarkable display, dismantling the Proteas at a mere 176 runs, despite Aiden Markram's impressive score of 106 runs.

#TeamIndia beat South Africa by 7⃣ wickets in the second #SAvIND Test to register their first Test win at Newlands, Cape Town.



Although India encountered a slight setback, losing three wickets while chasing a below-par score of 79 runs, they ultimately triumphed, crossing the finish line in just 12 overs. This triumph not only leveled the two-match series 1-1 but also marked the first time in 13 years that such an outcome had occurred. Furthermore, this match etched its name in cricket history as the shortest Test match ever played.

