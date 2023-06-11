WTC Final: What will happen if it rains on Day 5 of India vs Australia test match? Check weather forecast

WTC Final: What will happen if it rains on Day 5 of India vs Australia test match?

It is expected that today will be the final day for India vs Australia WTC final, with the entire championship finally coming to an end. However, the Day 5 of the WTC final match can see a bout of heavy rain, postponing the match.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final match between India and Australia is set to come to an end on Day 5 at London’s The Oval, while weather agencies have predicted that heavy rains in the ground can put a hamper on the thrilling game.

The Indian team requires 280 runs while Australia needs to take 7 wickets on Day 5 of the WTC final, which will decide who will lift the historic title and trophy. However, here is what will happen if it rains on Day 5 of the WTC final.

What will happen if it rains in the WTC final?

According to the latest weather forecast in London, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to lash The Oval, disrupting India vs Australia's final match on Day 5 of the WTC final. The same has been predicted by Accuweather.

According to Accuweather, there is a 90 percent chance of rain on Sunday while there is a 36 percent chance of a thunderstorm at the Kennington Oval. A yellow alert has also been issued in the city due to the rain forecast in London.

If it rains on Day 5 of the WTC final match, it is expected that India vs Australia match will be pushed to the Reserve Day. The Reserve Day has been kept if the playtime for the two teams is disrupted by the weather or other circumstances.

There is also a chance that the Reserve Day will not be used, and the India vs Australia playtime will be extended by the hours during which rain hampered the game. If the game is pushed to Reserve Day, both teams will only play for a few hours on Day 6 to make up for lost time on Day 5.

READ | WTC Final 2023 prize money: Do you know the whopping amount India, Australia and other participants will get?