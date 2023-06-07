Search icon
Ind vs Aus, WTC 2023 Special: Why is the World Test Championship final played in England?

Why is it that every time the final of the World Test Championship is played, it is held in England only. This is not just a coincidence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

The World Test Championship 2023 final will be played between India and Australia from Wednesday, May 7. The team that wins this match will become the king of the cricket world. The Oval ground in London is the venue for the summit match.

Why is it that every time the final of the World Test Championship is played, it is held in England only. This is not just a coincidence. England is chosen for the WTC final under complete planning. But why does the ICC trust only England to conduct the finals of the WTC?

The first factor is timing. It offers the best timing for the Indian audience. India is the biggest market of cricket and ICC earns most of its income with the help of the BCCI. In such a situation, the ICC keeps the timing of most of the tournaments in view of the audience of India.

The second factor is the weather in June. Playing in England is the only possibility in this window. ICC has kept the window of WTC final in the month of June. The biggest reason for not having cricket in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa during June is the weather here. At this time either it rains in these countries, the weather is starting or it is very cold. But the weather remains clear in England at this time.

The third factor is that London is a hot spot of international tourists. The summer season in England lasts from May to September. At this time a large number of tourists come to visit England which also benefits the cricket matches held here. This is the reason why England remains favourite for the WTC final.

WTC final 2023

India is at number one position in the ICC Test rankings and Australia is at number two. The Indian team is playing the final match for the second time after it had to face defeat against New Zealand in 2021.

But this time, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will not want to miss this opportunity. In the world of cricket, Test cricket with white jerseys is considered as the real cricket. To explain in simple words, the World Test Championship is the World Cup of Test Cricket. India and Australia teams have reached here by performing best in Tests for 2 years.

WTC - Quixplaned

One season of the World Test Championship is of 2 years.

This series ran between the years 2021 to 2023.

9 Test playing teams participated in this series.

A total of 27 test series were played and 72 test matches were held.

