WTC Final 2023 prize money: Do you know the whopping amount India, Australia and other participants will get?

Image Source: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently announced the prize money for the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and Australia. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at The Oval in England from June 7 to 11, with June 12 serving as the reserve day.

In addition to the coveted title of World Test Champions, the winning team will also receive a substantial cash prize of $1.6 million (Rs 13.2 crore). Meanwhile, the runners-up will still receive a respectable sum of $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore).

The prize money for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 has been announced, and it remains the same as that of the inaugural edition of the championship. The total purse for the tournament is a whopping $3.8 million (approximately Rs 31.4 crore).

In the previous edition of the championship, the New Zealand team, led by Kane Williamson, emerged victorious and were rewarded with $1.6 million in addition to the coveted Mace. The team secured their win with an impressive eight-wicket victory over India in the six-day final.

This time around, all nine participants in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 will receive a share of the $3.8 million purse. South Africa, who finished third in the standings, have already earned $450,000 (approximately Rs 3.72 crore).

England, who made a remarkable comeback in the two-year cycle with their aggressive playing style, secured the fourth position on the table, earning a well-deserved reward of $350,000 (equivalent to Rs 2.89 crore).

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who were once in contention for a spot in the final, suffered a setback with their series defeat in New Zealand, ultimately dropping to the fifth spot and receiving a prize money share of $200,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.65 crore).

The initial group of Indian players, consisting of Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav, have arrived in England ahead of schedule, accompanied by their support staff led by coach Rahul Dravid. With the guidance of Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, and trainer Soham Desai, the Indian cricketers have already commenced their training sessions on Thursday.

The remaining members of the Indian cricket team, including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are scheduled to join the squad in England after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

READ| IPL: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, world's hottest Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh fan, here's why she is angry with Rajasthan Royals