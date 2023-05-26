Search icon
IPL: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, world's hottest Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh fan, here's why she is angry with Rajasthan Royals

IPL: Wazhma Ayoubi was recently in India to watch the cricket match between Kolkata and Lucknow at Eden Gardens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

IPL: Wazhma Ayoubi had become a social media sensation when she appeared in an Asia Cup match last year. (File)

KKR batsman Rinku Singh has been making waves with his batting. His batting has also impressed Wazhma Ayoubi whose fans on social media have billed her as the hottest cricket fan in the world. Who is Wazhma Ayoubi?

Wazhma Ayoubi was recently in India to watch the cricket match between Kolkata and Lucknow at Eden Gardens.

She was supporting KKR, Rinku Singh's team. She later wrote a post for Rinku Singh on Instagram. She also met the player after this. She loved his performance in the match.

Singh made 67 runs in 33 balls but his team lost the match with just 1 run. SHe wrote that even though Lucknow won the match, Rinku Singh won hearts.

Wazhma Ayoubi had become a social media sensation when she appeared in an Asia Cup match last year. She was supporting Afghanistan, her home team.

She is also a Virat Kohli fan. She wrote an angry post yesterday.

"Not funny at all! Show some respect. This is not the India and Indians I know. I am a big Kohli fan but this in no way is acceptable coming from the official page of an IPL franchise. Rajasthan Royals, take your post down and apologize. Spread love not hate," she wrote.

She has over 88,000 followers on Twitter. She has over 5.76 lakh followers on Instagram. 

She is originally from Afghanistan. She, however, lives in Dubai. She is a social activist and an entrepreneur. She also runs a fashion label.

Afghan

"PoS & DeFI believer/ crypto investments HODLer/ Interested in Real estate, sustainable/ethical fashion & smashing patriarchy," her Twitter profile reads.

Afgan-5

According to an Instagram post, Wazhma Ayoubi is a philanthropist, activist and entrepreneur. She is also the president of global design firm 'Made in Afghanistan'.

She is the former director of ChildFund Afghanistan.

