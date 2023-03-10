Search icon
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to register 3rd successive win

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team effortlessly chased down the 106-run target in just 15 overs, securing an impressive 8-wicket victory in the seventh match of the WPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians delivered yet another outstanding performance, crushing the Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. With three resounding victories in the tournament's first three games, Mumbai has solidified its position at the top of the WPL points table.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team effortlessly chased down the 106-run target in just 15 overs, securing an impressive 8-wicket victory in the seventh match of the WPL 2023. This defeat marked the first for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023, as they were thoroughly outplayed in all aspects of the game by the table-toppers.

Earlier in the match, the Mumbai Indians put on a bowling masterclass, with Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews delivering exceptional performances to bowl out the Delhi Capitals for a paltry total of 105 runs in just 18 overs. The trio of Ishaque, Wong, and Matthews all claimed three-wicket hauls, while Pooja Vastrakar chipped in with one wicket to her name. 

Despite the low total, Meg Lanning was the only Delhi Capitals player to put up a fight, scoring a respectable 43 runs, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 25 runs to the team's total. Ishaque set the tone early on, dismissing opener Shafali Verma for just 2 runs in the second over of the game. Alice Capsey followed soon after, scoring only 6 runs before being sent back to the pavilion. 

Issy Wong then joined the party, claiming her first wicket of the match by dismissing Marizanne Kapp for just 2 runs. However, Jemimah Rodrigues had other plans, taking charge and smashing 13 runs off Nat Sciver-over Brunt with three boundaries. 

Despite Rodrigues' efforts, the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup crumbled, with Lanning being the only player to put up a fight. Jonassen and Mani failed to reach double digits, and Wong dealt the Delhi Capitals a double blow in the 17th over, dismissing Taniya Bhatia for 4 and Radha Yadav for 10. Matthews then took the final wicket of batter Tara Norris, helping the Mumbai Indians dismiss the Delhi Capitals for a meager total of 105 runs in just 18 overs.

