IND vs AUS 4th Test: Centurion Usman Khawaja helps Australia take control on Day 1

Source: Twitter

Usman Khawaja once again led the Australian batting lineup from the front. After Big names like Steve Smith and Marnus Leburchange went to the pavilion by the second session of Day 1, opener Usman Khawaja took control and showed Allan Border-like patience.

The Left-handed batter once again proved how dangerous he can be in the Asian subcontinent. In the 4th match of the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy, when Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin were squaring things off for India, the 36-year-old Aussie batter kept scoring runs from the other end.

Khawaja remained not out for 104 after showing ultimate calm and persistence throughout his innings as he became the only Australian to hit a century in the ongoing 4-match Test series. This was his 14th Test hundred and sixth since his return to the test side in January 2022.

Earlier in the match, Steve Smith won the crucial toss and elected to bat on the easy batting surface of the Motera stadium. Aussies were looking comfortable playing Indian bowlers and got off to a solid start. Smith and co. were 75/2 till lunch on 1st day of the 4th Test. Although the visitors lost two quick wickets post lunch in the form of Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb in the second session, the 85-run partnership between Khawaja and green brought Kangaroos back into the game.

For India, Mohammed Shami dismissed Marnus Lebuchange and Peter Handscomb. Ashwin and Jadeja on the other hand contributed with one wicket each.

At the end of Day 1, Australia was 255 for 4 with Khawaja on 104 in 246 balls and Cameron Green was just one run away from his half-century.