Cricket

World Cup 2023: Trent Boult scripts history, becomes third fastest bowler to complete 200 ODI wickets

Trent Boult achieved a remarkable milestone on October 13 during New Zealand's 3rd World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Chennai. The left-arm pacer became the third-fastest bowler in the history of ODI cricket to claim 200 wickets.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Trent Boult achieved a remarkable milestone on October 13 during New Zealand's 3rd World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Chennai. The left-arm pacer became the third-fastest bowler in the history of ODI cricket to claim 200 wickets. This historic moment took place when Boult dismissed Bangladesh's batter Towhid Hridoy in the 38th over of the match.

Boult reached this remarkable feat with a deceptive "knuckle ball' that completely bamboozled the middle-order batsman. It was a day of stellar performances for Boult as he had already taken a wicket on the very first delivery of the match, dismissing the highly-rated Litton Das for a golden duck.

Trent Boult's journey to 200 ODI wickets took place in his 107th match, an accomplishment coming 11 years after his debut for New Zealand in the 50-over format of the game. Additionally, Boult also set a new record for New Zealand by becoming the fastest to reach 200 ODI wickets, surpassing Kyle Mills, who had achieved this feat in 135 matches back in 2012

Fastest to 200 OD! Wickets:

1. Mitchell Starc 102 matches

2. Saqlain Mushtaq - 104 matches

3. Trent Boult 107 matches

4. Brett Lee 112 matches

5. Alan Donad 117 matches

While Boult had a relatively slow start to his World Cup campaign, contributing with a wicket against England and going wicketless in his 8-over spell against the Netherlands, New Zealand managed to secure victories in both matches, setting the tone for their campaign in India. Lockie Ferguson made an impactful return claiming 3 wickets in his 10-over spell and dismantling the Bangladesh top order.

Mitchell Santner continued to be economical, picking up a wicket and conceding only 31 runs in his full quota of 10 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring 66 off 75 balls.

Trent Boult had been a pivotal figure for New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, where the Black Caps came close to winning the final against England. Boult was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets from 11 matches, making crucial breakthroughs, particularly during the powerplay

It's worth noting that Boult was selected for the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. despite not having a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC). His decision to opt out of the central contract in August 2022 was influenced by desire to spend more time with his young family and his growing fatigue from frequent overseas tours.

