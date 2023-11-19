World Cup 2023 Final: How important will winning the toss be in India vs Australia match?

At the 2023 World Cup, the toss hasn’t played a significant role at the venue, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious on two occasions but also facing defeat on two instances.

In the midst of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, the spotlight shifted to the crucial decision awaiting the captains at the toss: to chase or to defend. Traditionally, the strategy leaned towards setting a target and exerting pressure through scoreboard dominance.

This approach had proven effective in the early editions of the ODI World Cups, where defending a total often led to victory. However, recent cricket history told a different tale, with the last three 50-over World Cups and the past four T20 World Cup titles being clinched by teams chasing.

As the final approached, the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, found himself caught in a dilemma, grappling with the decision to bat first or chase. Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Cummins acknowledged the factors at play, considering the challenges of batting under lights and the impact of dew on the ball in the later stages of the game.

A glance at the World Cup matches held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad revealed a pattern. In the four games played so far, the chasing side emerged victorious in three instances. Notably, India's triumph over Pakistan showcased the difficulties faced by the latter while batting first, with the Indian seamers exploiting movement off the pitch in the later stages of the innings. The dew factor played a significant role, transforming the conditions and making batting more comfortable during the chase.

The lone exception to this trend was Australia's win against England, where they successfully defended a total while batting first. However, Adam Zampa, reflecting on the match, emphasized the challenges posed by dew, affecting the ball's condition and making it challenging for bowlers.

Despite these observations, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, downplayed the significance of the toss in the upcoming final. While acknowledging the change in temperatures and conditions since their last visit to the venue, Rohit remained skeptical about the dew factor playing a decisive role. Drawing on recent experiences, he highlighted instances where dew was present during training but not during the actual game.

As the cricketing world awaited the epic clash in Ahmedabad, the toss loomed large as a strategic decision that could potentially shape the destiny of the 2023 World Cup. The captains weighed the options, mindful of the changing conditions and the historical significance of chasing in recent tournaments. The toss, a seemingly routine prelude, held the key to unlocking a path to glory in the world of cricket.

From toss win to Cup victory: ODI World Cup finals analyzed

In the last 12 ODI World Cup finals, the team that won the toss secured victory on four occasions, whereas the team that lost the toss emerged triumphant eight times. It is worth mentioning that India lost the toss in both their ODI World Cup final victories in 1983 and 2011. Additionally, in the 2003 final, Australia managed to defeat India despite losing the toss.