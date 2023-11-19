World Cup 2023: Fans flood internet with memes as Indian batting falters in IND vs AUS final

The lackluster batting display led to a wave of memes flooding social media, capturing the disappointment of Indian fans over the team's performance in the crucial final.

In the high-stakes IND vs AUS World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the usually strong Indian batting lineup struggled, posting a modest 240 runs in 50 overs. Despite the promising form of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja throughout the tournament, they couldn't deliver in the final.

The match began with Rohit Sharma's aggressive start, but Australia struck early with Gill's dismissal for just 4 runs. Rohit made a brisk 47 before falling to Glenn Maxwell, which shifted the momentum. Though Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) fought hard with gritty fifties, India couldn't maintain the required pace.

Here are some of the reactions: