World Cup 2023: Bengaluru rain may wash out New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match, help Pakistan reach semis

Kane Williamson's New Zealand is scheduled to face Sri Lanka in Match No. 41 of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 9) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

After heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, which led to waterlogging and disrupted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, cricket fans are now concerned about a similar scenario on November 9, when New Zealand is set to face Sri Lanka.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

The upcoming weather conditions in Bengaluru present a mixed outlook. On November 5 and 6, the city is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 21.0°C to a maximum of 29.0°C. On November 7, cloud cover will persist as the temperature reaches a high of 30.0°C. Likewise, November 8 will bring generally cloudy skies with a chance of sporadic rain or thundershowers, accompanied by a minimum temperature of 20.0°C and a maximum of 30.0°C.

As we approach November 9, the day of the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka World Cup match, the forecast indicates generally cloudy conditions with the possibility of light rain. Temperatures are expected to stay within a range of 20.0°C (minimum) to 30.0°C (maximum). While the possibility of the match being cancelled still looms, spectators will have to wait and see.

New Zealand's World Cup Semi-Final: Kane Williamson's New Zealand is slated to take on Sri Lanka in Match No. 41 of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 9, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match is a must-win for the Kiwis if they intend to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. A victory over Sri Lanka would propel New Zealand to 10 points from nine matches, potentially securing a top-four finish. 

If the match is washed out, they will remain at eight points, and their fate will depend on the outcome of the match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata. If Pakistan wins and Afghanistan loses both of its remaining matches against Australia and South Africa, Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals.

