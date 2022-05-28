Netizens praise Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's innings, compare her to Ravindra Jadeja

Harmanpreet Kaur

In the final game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Supernovas and Velocity at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Harmanpreet Kaur who has been in good form, went on to smash 43 off 29 balls.

READ | Who is Kiran Navgire? The MS Dhoni admirer who smashed fastest 50 in Women's T20 Challenge

The Supernovas skipper helped Deandra Dottin (62) to help guide her side to 165/7 in the allotted 20 overs. After being put to bat first, Supernovas did play a beautiful innings, but fans believe they enjoyed that of India's T20 captain.

Some even went on to compare the all-rounder to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

Harmanpreet kaur is the"ravindra jadeja" of Indian women's team — Ch (@stuff_u_wantt) May 28, 2022

As far as I know,sweep shot mastered by Swaugh,ABD,hanse cronje,Azhar,yuvraj, virat as a bowler bhajji too...

Mastering the sweep with guess & huge 6s need dham,meaning foot work with powerful handy work...

I see in women from couple of matches Harmanpreet kaur mastered classy... — Muneeb (@Muneeb_TRZ) May 28, 2022

Can't wait for #HarmanpreetKaur's superlative aggressive knocks on a regular basis in the proposed women's #IPl starting next year.. #WT20Challenge — movieman (@movieman777) May 28, 2022

#HarmanpreetKaur sweepshots are treat to watch May 28, 2022

As for the clash, despite a good start, the side could not gain momentum after the fall of Kaur and Dottin. Supernovas had lost half their team by the 17th over.

For Velocity, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma all scalped two wickets each.