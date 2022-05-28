Search icon
Netizens praise Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's innings, compare her to Ravindra Jadeja

Harmanpreet Kaur went on to smash 43 off 29 balls.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

In the final game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Supernovas and Velocity at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Harmanpreet Kaur who has been in good form, went on to smash 43 off 29 balls.

The Supernovas skipper helped Deandra Dottin (62) to help guide her side to 165/7 in the allotted 20 overs. After being put to bat first, Supernovas did play a beautiful innings, but fans believe they enjoyed that of India's T20 captain.

Some even went on to compare the all-rounder to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

As for the clash, despite a good start, the side could not gain momentum after the fall of Kaur and Dottin. Supernovas had lost half their team by the 17th over.

For Velocity, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma all scalped two wickets each.

