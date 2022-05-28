Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas win third title, defeat Velocity by 4 runs

Velocity saw the game almost in their bag, as Laura Wolvaardt's 65 off 40 not out turned everything in their favour.

In the nail-biting final between Supernovas and Velocity, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made sure to win their third title in four editions of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

READ | Netizens praise Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's innings, compare her to Ravindra Jadeja

Needing six runs in the last ball, Sophie Ecclestone's delivery got the ball placed right in place to help her side win by 4 runs. Velocity saw the game almost in their bag, as Laura Wolvaardt's 65 off 40 not out turned everything in their favour along with Simran Bahadur (20* off 10) playing a little blinder.

For Supernovas, Alana King picked three wickets, while Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin had two to her name. Pooja Vastrakar also took one wicket.

Velocity had gotten off to a good start with Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia both attacking from the start. However, after Verma departed for 15 off 8 balls, Bhatia also was sent back for 13 off 9 balls.

Kiran Navgire, who had made an impact in the last game, was seen wasting 13 balls and then departing for a duck. Thailand's Natthakan Chantam too could not do much as Pooja Vastrakar sent her back for just six runs.

READ | Who is Kiran Navgire? The MS Dhoni admirer who smashed fastest 50 in Women's T20 Challenge

However, things changed once Laura entered the crease. She did not have quite the support as skipper Deepti Sharma (2), Sneh Rana (15), Radha Yadav (0) and Kate Cross (13) were seen departing at regular intervals.

However, she found some help in Simran Bahadur and took to game to the very last ball. However, their efforts went in vain as the side lost by four runs.

Earlier, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 43 off 29 balls along with Deandra Dottin (62) had helped guide her side to 165/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Supernovas had lost half their team by the 17th over.

For Velocity, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma all scalped two wickets each.