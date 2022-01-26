WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch West Indies vs England live in India

West Indies had taken a 1-0 lead in their T20I series versus England, however, the Three Lions responded brilliantly in the second game and won the thrilling encounter in Barbados by just 1 run to level the series.

The third match of the series between these two sides hence becomes a spectacular occasion as both teams would like to take an advantage in the five-match T20I series. Romario Shepherd's late heroics saw him score 28 runs in the last over when West Indies needed just 30 runs to win. At one point in time, the Caribbean side were completely out of the game having slumped to 65/7.

In the third match, both teams will want to bring their A-game to the fore to take a lead in the series and build momentum for the upcoming matches.

Here is all you need to know about West Indies vs England 3rd T20I:

When and what time will the third T20I match between West Indies vs England start?

The third T20I match between West Indies vs England will be played on January 27 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the third T20I match between West Indies vs England take place?

The third T20I match between West Indies vs England will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which channel will telecast the third T20I match between West Indies vs England​ in India?

The third T20I match between West Indies vs England will not be aired live on television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between West Indies vs England​ in India?

The third T20I match between West Indies vs England will stream live on the FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hoesin, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.