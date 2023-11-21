What is stop clock, new rule introduced by ICC in men's ODI and T20Is?

From December 2023 to April 2024, stop clocks will be employed to oversee and regulate the intervals between overs in cricket matches.

Starting from December 2023 until April 2024, stop clocks will become a fixture in Men's ODI and T20I cricket, aimed at regulating the time intervals between overs. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this groundbreaking initiative on Tuesday, marking a trial period for the new system.

Under this experimental phase, if the bowling team fails to initiate the next over within 60 seconds of completing the previous one, a 5-run penalty will be enforced after the third occurrence in an innings, as outlined in the ICC's official release.

In addition to the stop clocks, the ICC has given the green light to alterations in pitch and outfield monitoring regulations. The criteria for assessing a pitch will be simplified, and the threshold for potentially revoking a venue's international status will be raised from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year span, as detailed in the official statement.

The ICC is also taking significant strides toward gender equality in cricket officiating. Starting from January 2024, match day pay for ICC umpires will be standardized across men's and women's cricket, aiming to expedite the development of female match officials. Furthermore, each ICC Women's Championship series will feature one neutral umpire, ensuring a fair and impartial officiating environment. These progressive changes reflect the ongoing commitment of the ICC to enhance the sport on various fronts.