'What did you see in Rahul as captaincy material?': Manoj Tiwary laments selectors' decision

Former Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary has called out the selectors for having over the captaincy to KL Rahul for the ODI series against South Africa. As Rohit Sharma was injured, KL Rahul was promoted as captain in Rohit's place for the ODI series.

In fact, in the Test series as well, when Virat Kohli suffered an upper back spasm, it was KL Rahul who walked out to captain team India. However, the Men in Blue lost all four games under his captaincy.

India lost the Test series 2-1 and suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, winning just 1 of the 6 games in their tour of South Africa.

Results such as these have seen KL Rahul's captaincy credentials come under threat, as per the opinion of Manoj Tiwary. As Virat Kohli gave up the captaincy in Test cricket, many have asked the BCCI to 'groom' KL Rahul as India's next captain.

Manoj Tiwary however, feels there is no need for a captain to be 'groomed'.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Tiwary said: "First of all, I want to ask the selectors, "What did you see in Rahul as captaincy material?" Suddenly, they’re saying that they’re grooming him as a future captain. I don’t understand how you can "groom" a captain. A person is either a born leader or he isn’t."

Tiwary further added, "Captaincy comes naturally, it’s an inbuilt quality. Grooming a captain is possible, but the process will take a long time. It will take a player around 20 to 25 games to learn about decision-making, but even then success will not be guaranteed. See, every international match is important for India."

The BCCI are yet to name Virat Kohli's successor in Test cricket and it remains to be seen who will take over as India's next Test captain.