Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli should take a 2-3 months' break due to THIS reason

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli can continue to play for Team India for the next 'five' years if he can take a break from a series for two or months. Shastri said that the 33-year-old needs to calm down and focus on his batting, and in this way, he will be able to prolong his playing career.

Virat Kohli recently announced his decision to step down as the skipper of Test team after team India suffered a 2-1 series loss at the hands of South Africa. Kohli's tenure as captain of the Test team was incredibly successful, he led Team India in 68 matches, and won 40 of those games, thereby becoming the most successful Indian Test skipper ever.

However, now that the Delhi-born batsman has stepped aside from the captaincy duties, and the pressure that comes along with being a captain, Shastri wants Kohli to focus on his batting and also manage his workload.

"He realizes he is 33, he realizes he has five years of good cricket ahead of him. If he can calm down, focus on his batting, take one game at a time, probably take a break from the game as well. I think if he sits out for two or three months or takes a break for a series, it would do him a world of good," Shastri told Shoaib Akhtar on the former Pakistan pacer's YouTube channel.

Shastri further continued, "To come back and play those three-four years as king, absolute king. You know where he is clear mentally, knows exactly what his job and role are, and then plays as a team player, that's where I want to see Virat Kohli now. To come, contribute big time as a team player and help the team win."

Citing the examples of former greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, or MS Dhoni, Shastri stated that many former captains gave up captaincy to focus on their batting instead.

"The pressure started building. People were looking for opportunities. No human being is perfect. I have seen greats of the game quit captaincy to focus on their cricket whether it's Gavaskar, Tendulkar or MS. He played 94 Test, he could have easily played 10 or 15 more matches but he gave it up," he added.

Virat meanwhile, will next be seen in action when Team India take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series beginning from February 6.