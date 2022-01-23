IND vs SA: South Africa whitewash India 3-0, win 3rd ODI by 4 runs despite late flurry from Deepak Chahar

In the end, South Africa proved to be too strong as they defeated Team India by 4 runs despite a late flurry from Deepak Chahar. The Proteas inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on India as they continued their domination.

Despite three half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock's century will haunt India for a long time. The Indian batting lineup appeared to be sinking after the likes of Kohli and Dhawan faltered, however, a late flurry from Deepak Chahar brought the game to run a ball.

However, Chahar played a risky shot towards the end, gifting his wicket away, on 54, and in the end, the South African bowling proved to be too strong for Team India.

The Man in Blue got off to a wobbly start as KL Rahul was sent packing early, on just 9 runs by Lungi Ngidi. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan then steadied the ship for the visitors. They scored their respective half-centuries and appeared to be cruising when Andile Phehlukwayo broke Indian hearts by dismissing Dhawan on 61 runs having faced 73 deliveries.

That's that from the final ODI. South Africa win by 4 runs and take the series 3-0.



Scorecard - https://t.co/dUN5jhH06v #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lqrMH4g0U9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2022

Out came Rishabh Pant to bat but was guilty of gifting his wicket once again playing a reckless shot.

Kohli then perished on Keshav Maharaj's delivery with 65 runs in 84 balls, and once again the ship appeared to be sinking as Shreyas Iyer (26 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 32) failed to make their starts count.

Just as the whole nation perhaps gave up on the team, Deepak Chahar breathed a new lease of life in the match as he single-handedly brought the game to a stage where India needed 10 runs in 18 balls.

However, the game changed once again, as Chahar tried to go for a big shot but got it all wrong and ended up gifting his wicket, and the match to South Africa.

India's tailenders tried their best, but they were choked and the hosts inflicted a painful whitewash to end the tour on a high, while for India, they need to get back to the drawing board and figure out where it all went wrong for the visitors.