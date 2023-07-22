Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

During an engaging conversation captured by the stump microphone, Joshua confided in Kohli, revealing that his mother is an ardent admirer of the Indian cricket star.

In addition to being Virat Kohli's 500th international appearance for India, the second Test match against West Indies proved to be a historic moment for him. Kohli showcased his brilliance by scoring a remarkable century, contributing 121 runs to the team's colossal first-innings total.

However, for those active on social media, the real entertainment came from the videos capturing the lively conversations between the players, as picked up by the stump microphones. Throughout the opening day of the match at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the majority of the banter was exchanged between West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and Kohli.

During an engaging conversation captured by the stump microphone, Joshua confided in Kohli, revealing that his mother is an ardent admirer of the Indian cricket star. Joshua further disclosed that his mother was en route to the venue with the sole purpose of witnessing Kohli's exceptional performance on the field.

“My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it,” Joshua had said on Day 1.

The mother of the West Indies star was present at the stadium on Friday to witness Virat Kohli finally break his long drought of an overseas Test century. The former India skipper showcased his brilliance by scoring his 29th century in the format and 76th in international cricket. Kohli's remarkable knock of 121 not only helped India reach a total of 438 in the first innings but also secured a commanding lead of 352 runs at the end of Day 2, with the team managing to take one wicket.

On Day 2, Joshua's mother encountered Kohli near the Team India bus. Overwhelmed with emotions, she embraced him tightly, tears streaming down her face, while the Windies cricketer captured the poignant moment in photographs.

"Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said in the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar.

