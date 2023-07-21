Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Playing his 500th international match, Virat Kohli completed a stunning century against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

Former captain Virat Kohli completed his 76th international century on the second day of the ongoing second Test match of India's tour of West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. This marks Kohli's 29th Test century, with 25 of them achieved at No. 4, 15 away from home, and 3 against West Indies.

Kohli, batting for the first time in this format at this venue, resumed his innings from 87* on Day 2. It took him just over six overs to reach his century, as he struck a boundary off Shannon Gabriel's delivery, reaching the three-figure mark for the fourth time in Trinidad.

The momentous occasion occurred on the second delivery of the 91st over when Kohli elegantly drove an ordinary ball from Gabriel through the backward point region, securing his place as the third Indian batter to score a century on this tour.

Following his achievement, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja warmly embraced Kohli, who then removed his helmet and graciously acknowledged the applause from the crowd.

In a heartening gesture, Kohli emulated Shubman Gill's century celebration. Gill, a young player, was seen clapping for Kohli alongside the entire Indian dressing room, showcasing the camaraderie and respect within the team.

Watch


More to follow...

