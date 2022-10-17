Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch on the boundary during warm-up match against Australia

During India's warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, Kohli gave fans a glimpse of his athletic body as he took a brilliant catch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The ex-India captain lays a lot of emphasis on his fitness and prides himself on it. During India’s warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, Kohli gave fans a glimpse of his athletic body.

India star Virat Kohli took a blinder at the long on to dismiss Pat Cummins during the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against Australia to bring fans to the edge of their seats at the Gabba on Monday. Shami bowled a low full-toss and Cummins hammered it down the ground powerfully, and was set to clear the ropes, but Kohli timed his jump to perfection at long-on-leaped with his right hand and clung onto a one-handed blinder.

talking about the match, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav each hit half-centuries as India put up 186/7 against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand, Australia were on course for a comfortable win before Shami, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli the fielder scripted a turnaround for India. Shami, who last played a competitive game in July and landed here after suffering a long bout of COVID-19, turned up to bowl the last over of the game and made a decisive impact on the game.

He landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the over beside a run out. 

