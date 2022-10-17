IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami bowls full tilt, takes 3 wickets in last over as India edge past Australia

Mohammed Shami bowled his first over in competitive cricket in more than three months.

Mohammed Shami's final over brilliance handed India a six-run win over Australia in the first warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Shami, who bowled just one over in the game - the 20th over - took three wickets off the last four balls, with one being a run-out, as Australia folded for 180. Shami conceded just four runs off the first two balls.

Australia needed 11 off the last over, but Shami took three wickets to get his team over the line.

Mohammed Shami bowled a world class 20th over. Just brilliant how accurate he was with his bowling, great signs for India ahead of the group matches.



2,2,W,W,W,W by Shami in the 20th over while defending 11 runs.#INDvsAUS #Shami pic.twitter.com/IoZcOuwOQ2 — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 17, 2022

Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of the tournament due to a back injury. Shami has not played any cricket for the last three months, having last been part of a tour of England in July. He was part of India's T20I series against Australia and South Africa but had to be withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

After being put into bat, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties helped India reach 186/7. India got off to a quick start, with Rahul pounding Australia's bowlers before the world champions came back to earn the crucial breakthrough. Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rahul (57 off 33 balls) with a straight catch towards deep midwicket.

The vulnerabilities of the big guns were once again exposed as Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (19) departed in quick succession. Mitchell Starc ended Kohli stay as the former India captain got a top edge at fine leg.

In response, Australia got off to a strong start, with captain Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh pounding India's bowlers in the powerplay overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied the breaks as he cleaned up Marsh (35 off 18).

Steven Smith (11) and Glenn Maxwell (23) threatened India's bowling attack before being stopped by Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, respectively.

