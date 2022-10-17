Watch: Suryakumar Yadav says 'Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha', after scoring half-century against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav expressed an interesting remarks while batting in the middle at the Gabba for India's first official warm-up game for the T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia on Monday (October 17).

Taking on the Aussies, the batter said, "maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar (Just not in the mood to hit big today, man)" upon reaching his half-century in Brisbane, batting in the final over.

Notably, just after his interesting comments, he got dismissed next ball playing a miscued flick towards the square leg region, a catch off which ballooned straight into the hands of seamer Kane Richardson.

Meanwhile, India finished with a big total of 186 for 7 in their 20 overs in the first innings. KL Rahul was the top scorer with a 33-ball 57 while Dinesh Karthik played a small cameo of 14-ball 20 apart from Suryakumar’s half-century. Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 30 in his four overs.

Australia had decided to rest the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa for the warm-up fixture while David Warner is yet to recover from the neck injury he picked up in the second T20I against England. India will play another warm-up fixture against New Zealand, on October 19, before the start of their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.