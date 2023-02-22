Search icon
Watch: Old video of Virat Kohli dancing with Sonakshi Sinha on 'Saree ke fall sa' burns the internet

In the viral video, former India skipper Kohli and actress Sonakshi Sinha can be seen dancing on a popular Bollywood song ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

An old video has now gone viral on social media in which former Indian captain Virat Kohli can be seen dancing with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. The video, which is from 2016, is reportedly from the wedding of opener and current India captain Rohit Sharma.

In the viral video Kohli and Sonakshi Sinha can be seen dancing on a popular Bollywood song ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’. Kohli and Sonakshi can be seen matching steps with each other and Kohli’s dance moves are really impressive.

The video has grabbed the attention of netizens with many praising the Indian star for dancing so well. We all know that Kohli is a very intense and focused cricketer and it is really heartening to see him in such a relaxed frame of mind.

It may be recalled that Rohit Sharma got married to Ritika Sajdeh at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. His wedding was attended by several cricketers and Bollywood stars.

Kohli is known for his intense fitness, who is known for his intense dedication to the sport of cricket, is also an active proponent of fitness and wellness. His dance moves in the video highlight his impressive physical abilities and his ability to have fun and let loose despite his busy schedule.

