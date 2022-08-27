Watch: Rohit Sharma asks journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

Rohit Sharma asks journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. In the lead-up to Asia Cup, Chahal's personal life was a subject of massive speculation. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted interacting with a group of journalists.

A video of the incident has gone viral, wherein Rohit can be seen asking the media persons about who spread the fake rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage. One of the journalists can be heard giving an explanation to the Indian captain.

The video seems it be from a training session, with Rohit and Chahal preparing for the high-octane India-Pakistan clash.

All the speculation about Yuzi Chahal's personal life began after his wife Dhanashree removed the word 'Chahal' from her surname, and subsequently, the Indian spinner had put up a story on his Instagram handle which had the text saying, "New Life Loading….'.

Subsequently, both Chahal and his wife Dhanashree issued clarification regarding the situation, asking their fans to not believe any speculation.

Later, Dhanashree had also written a long note on Instagram, revealing how the rumours were "hateful and hurtful", and the Indian spinner commented "My Woman," on the post. The couple then made their first public appearance since the speculation, quashing all rumours about their marriage as they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.