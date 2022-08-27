Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma asks journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

Rohit Sharma was spotted asking a group of journalists about the fake rumours regarding Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Watch: Rohit Sharma asks journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage
Rohit Sharma asks journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. In the lead-up to Asia Cup, Chahal's personal life was a subject of massive speculation. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted interacting with a group of journalists. 

A video of the incident has gone viral, wherein Rohit can be seen asking the media persons about who spread the fake rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage. One of the journalists can be heard giving an explanation to the Indian captain. 

The video seems it be from a training session, with Rohit and Chahal preparing for the high-octane India-Pakistan clash. 

READ| Watch how Yuzvendra Chahal reacted after Dhanashree said she's going to 'Maika' for 1 month

Watch:

All the speculation about Yuzi Chahal's personal life began after his wife Dhanashree removed the word 'Chahal' from her surname, and subsequently, the Indian spinner had put up a story on his Instagram handle which had the text saying, "New Life Loading….'. 

Subsequently, both Chahal and his wife Dhanashree issued clarification regarding the situation, asking their fans to not believe any speculation. 

READ| 'Only think about his 100s because of the standards he has set': Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli's form

Later, Dhanashree had also written a long note on Instagram, revealing how the rumours were "hateful and hurtful", and the Indian spinner commented "My Woman," on the post. The couple then made their first public appearance since the speculation, quashing all rumours about their marriage as they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.