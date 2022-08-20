'Only think about his 100s because of the standards he has set': Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal

It's just impossible to keep Virat Kohli away from the limelight. Be it currently his form or his personal life, each and every person has some kind of advice for the former India skipper.

The talks about him completing 1000 days without scoring a century have also been doing the rounds but is Kohli reduced only to a batter who can score tons?

Talking about the same, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played a lot of cricket with Kohli be it for India and also for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said that there is a lot of scrutiny on the former India captain.

"If there is someone who has 50+ average in T20Is, he has been the Man Of The Tournament in two T20 World Cups, he has 70 hundreds across all formats. You just see his average across all formats, the problem is we just think about his 100s, we don't talk about those valuable contributions of 60-70 because of the standards he has set," Chahal said, according to Sports Yaari.

In fact, the spinner also spoke about bowlers being afraid to bowl to Kohli if he crosses the 15-20 run mark. "If he is there at the crease and has 15-20 runs behind him, I am telling you no bowler wants to bowl to him," Chahal added.

Now rested for the three-match ODI series currently going on in Zimbabwe, both Chahal and Kohli will be seen in action for the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli, in fact, has not played cricket since the ODI series against England and was given a break from the entire West Indies tour.

Talking about playing under Kohli and now under captain Rohit Sharma, Chahal said his focus has always been to take wickets.

"My role has always been the same under different captains, they always use me as a wicket-taking bowler. For me, they are all same. I have gotten the liberty as a bowler. They always prefer what I want to do. Sometimes Rohit bhaiya asks me this is the situation, what will you do? As a bowler, you know, you cannot be relaxed in any over," Chahal concluded.