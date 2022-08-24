Watch how Yuzvendra Chahal reacted after Dhanashree said she's going to 'Maika' for 1 month

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's latest IG reel goes viral

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship had been a major talk of the town on the internet a couple of days ago. There were plenty of rumours that all may not be well between Chahal and his lady love, however, the couple responded to those rumours in their own way.

Dhanashree uploaded a reel on Instagram recently along with hubby Yuzi Chahal wherein she can be seen asking him that she wants to go to her 'maika' for 1 month. The couple were seen recreating the song, Teri Isi Ada from the movie Deewana.

As it turned out, fans absolutely loved the manner in which Chahal adorably reacted to his wife's request in the viral reel that's taking social media by storm.

The video comes a few days after the couple had hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Both Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal had taken to Instagram to issue statements and clarification regarding the same.

The latest Instagram update from Dhanashree all but cleared the air surrounding her marriage.

Earlier this week, Dhanashree had reportedly removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram account leading to rumours of separation from her husband. She however revealed that she had suffered an ACL injury while dancing, and the rumours of 'pretty hurtful'.

"I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately (About the ACL surgery). This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least…I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me," she wrote on Instagram.