Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he's hopeless about Bollywood's future: 'Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…'

Cricket

Watch: Rinku Singh's playful reaction as Rahmanullah Gurbaz disturbs his nap during a flight

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rinku Singh shared a brotherly moment after the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

The camaraderie between Indian and Afghan players extends beyond the cricket field, evident in the latest viral video showcasing Afghanistan's wicketkeeper, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, playfully interrupting Indian batsman Rinku Singh's nap mid-flight. Rinku, realizing it was all in good spirits orchestrated by Gurbaz, responded with a smile. This video is yet another testament to the strong bond shared by players from both teams.

In another instance of friendly banter, Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan engaged in a social media interaction. This occurred after the Afghanistan star spinner posted a video of his net practice on Instagram, captioned with 'I've missed you.' Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, replied, 'And I will miss you.' Unfortunately, both players are sidelined from the current three-match series due to injuries.

India secured a comfortable win over Afghanistan in the first Twenty20 international in Mohali, leading the series 1-0. Left-handed batsman Shivam Dube played a stellar role, crafting an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls for his second T20 fifty. The victory was achieved with 15 balls to spare, as India successfully chased down the target of 159. Despite a spirited 42 by Mohammad Nabi, India's bowlers, led by spinner Axar Patel, restricted Afghanistan to 158-5 on a chilly winter evening.

