IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah suffers painful ankle injury on Day 3 - WATCH

After making sure to draw first blood in the form of South African skipper Dean Elgar, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah injured his right ankle in a freak accident. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 11th over when Bumrah twisted his ankle badly while in his follow-through. He was seen grimacing in pain and had to leave the field along with the physio in what seemed like a precautionary measure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) soon shared an update about him and said, "Update: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute".

During the 11th over of the Proteas' innings, Bumrah was bowling to Rassie van der Dussen and it was then he twisted his ankle severely. While he was in severe pain, the good sign was that the pacer walked off without any support.

After reaching the dugout, he was seen wearing a bandage. However, he was now - in the 24th over - seen walking again and doing some stretches along the sideline. There are chances he would come back to bowl again.

Bumrah had fetched the first breakthrough for India and was followed by Mohammed Shami who sent back Keegan Peterson and Aiden Markram. Mohammed Siraj too took the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen.