Watch: Ishan Kishan's daily routine unveiled amid disciplinary action rumors

Ishan Kishan recently posted a video where he can be seen meditating, followed by a visit to the ground where he engages in various physical activities, including running and hurdles exercises.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

As discussions swirl regarding Ishan Kishan's absence from the Indian cricket team in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, the prominent batsman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to share a video, shedding light on his day-to-day activities. The footage captures the Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batsman beginning his day with meditation, followed by a visit to the ground where he actively engages in various physical exercises, including running and hurdles.

Recent findings indicate that Kishan has been in Vadodara, honing his skills alongside his new Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya. The 25-year-old had sought a break citing mental exhaustion following the recent South Africa tour, a request that was granted. It was later disclosed that Kishan initially sought exemption from the T20 series against Australia, shortly after the World Cup final, but his plea was not accepted.

Although he was rested for the final two matches, he remained with the team. Subsequently, Kishan expressed a desire to take a break during the white-ball segment of the South Africa tour but showed interest in participating in the Test matches. Once again, his break request was denied, and tensions escalated when he reiterated his plea to be sent back home in South Africa.

In response, the BCCI removed him from the Test squad. It was also revealed that Kishan made himself available for the T20Is against Afghanistan, but he was not selected, despite opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being unavailable.

However, just before the first T20I against Afghanistan, head coach Dravid clarified that the left-handed batter would be considered for national team selection once available. Dravid emphasized that Kishan needs to demonstrate his performance in domestic cricket, stating, 'Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. He requested a break in South Africa, which we agreed to. He has not made himself available for selection, and when he does, I am sure he'll play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection.'

With Ishan Kishan not participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 season, anticipation is building for his direct involvement in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

