Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

The Indian captain expressed his discontent with the umpires and emphasized the team's readiness to accept their decisions during the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

India women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her dissatisfaction with the umpires' controversial decisions following the conclusion of the third ODI against Bangladesh, which ended in a tie. As a result, both teams shared the trophy, as the three-match ODI series concluded with a 1-1 draw. Harmanpreet even engaged in a brief exchange of words with the umpire after being given out LBW.

Displeased with the decision, she vented her frustration by striking the stumps with her bat and engaging in a heated argument with the umpire. The skipper firmly believed that the ball had not made contact with her pads, but unfortunately, the decision did not work in her favor.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

In the meantime, the match ended in a tie after Bangladesh staged a remarkable comeback following a rain delay. India, in a dramatic turn of events, lost their last six wickets for a mere 34 runs. With just one run needed to secure victory off the last four balls, Marufa Akter successfully had Meghna Akther caught.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

"I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed"



~ Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ytdJP13Z84 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet commended her batters, Harleen Deol (77), and Jemimah Rodrigues (33*), for their resilient performances.

“She (Harleen) looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played well," he added.

