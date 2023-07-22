Headlines

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it's not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it's not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

Fastest players to complete 2000 runs in WTC cycle

9 mistakes you should avoid while eating fruits

10 richest actors in Punjabi cinema

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS' Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it's not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

The Indian captain expressed his discontent with the umpires and emphasized the team's readiness to accept their decisions during the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

India women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her dissatisfaction with the umpires' controversial decisions following the conclusion of the third ODI against Bangladesh, which ended in a tie. As a result, both teams shared the trophy, as the three-match ODI series concluded with a 1-1 draw. Harmanpreet even engaged in a brief exchange of words with the umpire after being given out LBW. 

Displeased with the decision, she vented her frustration by striking the stumps with her bat and engaging in a heated argument with the umpire. The skipper firmly believed that the ball had not made contact with her pads, but unfortunately, the decision did not work in her favor.

In the meantime, the match ended in a tie after Bangladesh staged a remarkable comeback following a rain delay. India, in a dramatic turn of events, lost their last six wickets for a mere 34 runs. With just one run needed to secure victory off the last four balls, Marufa Akter successfully had Meghna Akther caught.

The Indian captain expressed his discontent with the umpires and emphasized the team's readiness to accept their decisions during the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet commended her batters, Harleen Deol (77), and Jemimah Rodrigues (33*), for their resilient performances.

“She (Harleen) looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played well," he added.

READ| Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

