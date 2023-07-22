Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

Amidst the intense competition, an unsightly incident occurred between India's Harshit Rana and Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar.

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 has reached its crucial stage, with four teams securing their spots in the semi-finals. India A and Pakistan A emerged victorious from their respective groups, while Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A advanced from the other groups. Pakistan triumphed in the first semi-final, while India pulled off an incredible victory over Bangladesh in the second semi-final, setting up a thrilling encounter against Pakistan A in the summit clash on Sunday.

In the second semi-final, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India struggled with their batting performance, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only captain Yash Dhull displayed resilience, scoring a commendable 66 runs off 85 balls. He stood as the lone savior for the Men in Blue. India concluded their innings with a total of 211 runs in 49.1 overs. It seemed like the end of the tournament for the Indian team. However, what followed was a remarkable turnaround.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh got off to a blazing start, with an opening partnership of 70 runs in just 12.4 overs between Mohammad Naim (38 off 40) and Tanzid Hasan (51 off 56). Unfortunately, that was the only significant partnership they managed to establish. Nishant Sandy and Manav Suthar spearheaded India's comeback, with Sindhu claiming an impressive 5/20 and Suthar taking 3/32.

However, amidst the intense competition, an unsightly incident occurred between India's Harshit Rana and Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. It transpired on the second ball of the 26th over, when Sarkar was caught by Yuvrajsinh Dodiya off the bowling of Nikin Jose. During the celebration of the wicket, Harshit directed a heated send-off towards the batsman, provoking Sarkar to lose his composure. Both players engaged in a verbal exchange.

Bangladesh was bowled out for a mere 160 runs in 34.2 overs, resulting in a 51-run loss. Dhull's outstanding performance earned him the title of Man of the Match. India's victory in this match secures their spot in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The final showdown will take place on Sunday, July 23, at the prestigious R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where they will face Pakistan A.

READ| 'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies