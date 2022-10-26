Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys gala time at Opera house in Sydney with Natasa Stankovic, son Agastya

Hardik Pandya enjoys gala time at Opera house

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently spotted enjoying gala time with his wife Natasa Stankovic, and son Agastya at Opera house in Sydney. Team India are currently in Sydney, wherein they will play their next match against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27.

Before the match though, Pandya was given a day off as the rest of his teammates took part in an optional practice session, while Hardik enjoyed some quality time with his family.

The trio of Hardik, Natasa and Agastya were spotted near the Opera house in Sydney. They clicked selfies and enjoyed their time together.

For the unversed, Hardik had flown down to Australia with the rest of his teammates, earlier this month, while his wife and son joined him in Melbourne, ahead of India's crucial match versus Pakistan.

Watch:

Natasa took to Instagram and posted pictures after being 'reunited' with her husband as the trio of them enjoyed their day out in Melbourne.

Hardik meanwhile was crucial in India's four-wicket win over Pakistan at MCG. The all-rounder not only chipped in with three wickets, but he also stitched together a much-needed partnership with Virat Kohli, as India were reeling at 31-4.

The 29-year-old scored 40 runs against Babar Azam and Co but was dismissed in the final over, trying to shift gears.

Earlier, there had been reports claiming that Pandya could be rested against Netherlands, however, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that the all-rounder is fit and doing well, and will play against the Dutch side.