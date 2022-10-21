Hardik Pandya 'reunited' with wife Natasa, son Agastya in Australia, enjoys family time; see pics

Hardik Pandya 'reunited' with wife Natasa, son Agastya in Australia

Team India arrived in Australia a couple of weeks ago to acclimatise to the conditions in the Oceanic continent, and they were one of the first teams to land Down Under. Now, many Indian players have been reunited with their families, as they have joined the Indian players in Melbourne.

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic recently touched down in Australia and she has shared pictures with her husband and son Agastya as the family was reunited in Australia.

Pandya had travelled to Perth earlier with his teammates, while Natasa and Agastya have also joined Hardik in Melbourne ahead of India's first match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan.

The Pandya family had a gala time as they visited Sea Life in Melbourne, wherein they witnessed Penguins, Jellyfish, and much more.

Natasa took to Instagram and shared pictures from her day with hubby Hardik and son Agastya after they were 'reunited'.

As soon as the pictures were shared by Natasa, her comments section was flooded with reactions from Hardik's IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, the wife of Krunal Pandya, Pankuri, and plenty more fans.

Just as Hardik was reunited with his family, his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree was also en route to Melbourne to cheer for Team India at the World Cup. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira Sharma had already arrived in Australia earlier.

All three of Ritika, Dhanashree and Natasa were a constant feature at IPL 2022 as well and were regularly seen in the stands, cheering for their husbands.

The Men in Blue will play their first match against Pakistan on Sunday.