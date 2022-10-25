Search icon
Hardik Pandya gives no-nonsense verdict on 'Mankading' debate, says 'to hell with..'

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has come up with his take on the raging debate about 'mankading', while revealing his reaction to getting run out

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Source: Hardik Pandya (Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has come up with a no-nonsense verdict about the raging debate about 'mankading', while he also revealed that it would be his own 'mistake' if he was run out while backing up his crease far too much. 

Ever since Deepti Sharma dismissed England's Charlie Dean as the latter was seen leaving her crease even before Deepti released the ball, the Indian all-rounder inflicted a run-out which is completely legal according to the latest rules of ICC. 

The whole situation led to a huge furore surrounding the 'spirit of cricket' but Pandya has quashed those claims, instead he feels that if it's in the rules, it must be legal. 

"We need to stop making a fuss about this (running out at non-striker's end). It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game," Pandya said the ICC Review Podcast recorded before the start of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

"If it is there, remove the rule, as simple as that. The ones who have problem, good for them, that is fine," he said when asked how he sees changes in rules and tactics," he added. 

The Indian all-rounder continued, "Personally, I have no problem with it (running out for backing up far at the non-striker's end). If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He (bowler who runs him out) is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that's not a big deal."

The 29-year-old played a key role in Team India's thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, as his three-wicket spell, followed by his 40-run knock helped bail out India from a spot of considerable tension as they were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160. 

The Men in Blue prevailed on the last ball, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock. 

