Watch: AB De Villiers' wife Danielle names this team as her favourite in IPL and it's not RCB

A recent video posted by Jio cinema featured a playful moment with Danielle, the wife of AB De Villiers. However, she did not name RCB as her favorite team for the IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore is a team that has captured the hearts of many IPL fans. With a rich history and a loyal following, it's no surprise that they are one of the most loved teams in the league. One of the reasons for their popularity is the legendary South African batter, AB de Villiers, who has become an icon for the franchise. 

However, in a recent interview with Jio Cinema, AB de Villiers' wife, Danielle, revealed that she has a different favourite team in the IPL.

During the interview, the couple was asked about their favourite things, including their favourite artist and food. They both agreed that Coldplay was their favourite artist, and Sushi was their favourite food. However, when it came to their favourite IPL team, they had different answers. AB de Villiers, of course, named his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. But Danielle surprised everyone by naming Kolkata Knight Riders as her favourite team.

When asked about her choice, Danielle explained that since KKR is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, they are her obvious choice. "It's Shah Rukh Khan's team. He is pure love," Danielle de Villiers said.

Watch:

AB de Villiers is a legendary player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, having made a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 154 matches under his belt, de Villiers has amassed an impressive 4395 runs at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 151.23. He has also recorded 33 half-centuries and 3 centuries, with his highest score of 135 against the Mumbai Indians.

On April 6, RCB and KKR faced off at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. The Nitish Rana-led team put on a dominant display, completely outclassing the Faf du Plessis-led side. Shardul Thakur, batting at no.7, scored a remarkable 68 runs to propel KKR to a total of 204. Varun Chakravarthy was the star of the show, taking 4 wickets, while debutant Suyash Sharma scalped 3, as RCB were all out for a mere 123 runs. As a result, KKR emerged victorious by a whopping 81 runs.

