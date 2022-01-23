Search icon
IND vs SA: Was Virat Kohli disrespectful towards Indian National Anthem during 3rd ODI? - WATCH

Twitterati stated that the former ODI captain should know how to conduct himself during the National Anthem being played.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

IND vs SA: Was Virat Kohli disrespectful towards Indian National Anthem during 3rd ODI? - WATCH

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is again in the news, but not for the right reasons as during the third and final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town, his behaviour was considered to be disrespectful by the netizens.

Netizens took to Twitter and shared videos of the time when the National Anthem was being played. It can be seen that Kohli was chewing gum before the commencement of the match. 

With the 33-year-old already being asked about his 71st international century and him giving up his captaincy after India's 2-1 loss against the Proteas, this video is just the icing on the cake.

Twitterati went on to express their concerns and stated that the former ODI captain should know how to conduct himself during the National Anthem being played.

Kohli, in the second ODI, was also slammed after he got dismissed for a duck at the Boland Park in Paarl. For the first time in his ODI career, Kohli got out for 0 by a spinner. 

As far as the 3rd ODI is concerned, India won the toss and opted to bowl. The Men in Blue bowled out South Africa for 287 runs. While Quinton de Kock got a brilliant hundred, Rassie van der Dussen looked good with another fifty.

