Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika captured on camera, fans react to viral photo

Millions of people admire Vamika, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby girl. Cameramen captured the tiny one as she arrived in Cape Town to witness the One-Day International match between India and South Africa. A pink outfit is worn by the little one. Anushka Sharma wore a black dress and carried a little sling purse. The little baby was observed by fans watching the ODI match.

Here's how fans reacted-

Virat to all those Broadcasters and Cameraman of Supersport for showing Anushka & Vamika in the stands!



We'll, honestly it was terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!#AnushkaSharma #Vamika #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/bz4FxOgMIz — Jonah Abraham (@JonahAbraham26) January 23, 2022

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma had decided to thank those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa.

On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”