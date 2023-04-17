Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram amid death stare, refusing to shake hand controversy in IPL 2023

Sourav Ganguly - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly grabbed headlines and were trending throughout the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both Kohli and Ganguly did not meet eye to eye and eagle-eyed fans also spotted Kohli giving a death stare to the former BCCI President. The video of the two avoiding each other while shaking hands after the match also went viral.

These incidents were enough to confirm that things are still not well between the two after the captaincy controversy that happened when Ganguly was heading BCCI. Now, Kohli's latest social media activity has added fuel to the fire. Virat Kohli, former captain of team India, has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram. Ganguly still follows Virat Kohli on the social media app.

Kohli was earlier following Ganguly but doesn't anymore.

For the unversed, in 2021, Virat Kohli was removed as ODI captain controversially after he stepped down as India's T20I captain. Sourav Ganguly had said at the time that the decision was taken by the selectors. He also added that they had requested Kohli to not leave the T20 captaincy.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had said.

However, in a scathing response, Kohli had clarified, denying Ganguly's claims, saying that no one ever spoke to him.

Kohli had said, "There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened."