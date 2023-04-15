Virat Kohli gives death stare to Sourav Ganguly, refuses to shake hands after RCB vs DC match, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The recent IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 15th saw a surprising moment between RCB batter Virat Kohli and DC's Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly.

Despite Kohli's impressive half-century, which helped RCB secure a much-needed win after two consecutive losses, Ganguly was caught on camera avoiding a handshake with the player.

While it is customary for players and support staff members from both teams to shake hands after a match, Ganguly was seen jumping the queue to avoid Kohli. This incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking debate and speculation about the rift between the two.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli was removed from his position as India's ODI captain during Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI President. Additionally, a video clip from a game has gone viral on the internet, showing Kohli giving a piercing look to Ganguly after catching Aman Hakim Khan at long-on in the 18th over of Delhi's innings.

Virat Kohli giving death stare to Ganguly

Talking about the match, RCB secured a resounding 23-run victory over DC in the match. The Bangalore-based franchise put up a formidable score of 174/6 on the board, thanks to Kohli's impressive 34-ball 50. In response, the visitors could only manage 151/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Although Manish Pandey scored a commendable 38-ball 50, he lacked support from the other end.

The RCB bowlers were the stars of the show, with Vijaykumar Vyshak taking 3 wickets for 20 runs, Mohammed Siraj taking 2 wickets for 23 runs, and Wayne Parnell taking 1 wicket for 28 runs. Together, they claimed six scalps and played a crucial role in securing the team's victory.

