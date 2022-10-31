Virat Kohli privacy breach: Netizens demand action after star batter posts disturbing video

File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022: A massive controversy erupted within the Team India camp and linked to star batter Virat Kohli after a video surfaced online exposing his personal space. Kohli reacted to the privacy breach, resharing the video captioned ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’ and lambasting fanaticism in a scathing message.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote in an Instagram post.

The footage is reportedly from Kohli’s hotel room in Perth, Australia, where the Indian Men’s cricket team played their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa on Sunday.

The disturbing video created rage among fans on social media who slammed the hotel staff and T20 World Cup 2022 organisers for the slip-up in security. The video exposes Kohli’s personal belongings in public light without his legitimate permission.

“Horrible behaviour by the hotel staff in Australia, they made a video of Virat Kohli's room, where they secretly disclosed all the stuff of Virat. Which definitely raises the questions over privacy.

That guy should be fired asap,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Shame On #ICC ! This Is So Pathetic, I Mean Anyone Can Enter In Room Any Time No Security ? Worst Management By ICC. This Has To Be Stopped! Cricketers Do Have Some Privacy,” wrote another

Some *** entered Kohli's room and shot a whole tour video? Seems like someone from hotel management. What the actual **** seriously. The bare minimum breathing space is all they ask for,” commented a third.

“This is pathetic a staff member in crownperth hotel recorded VIRAT KOHLI's room. Fans broke into the hotel room of Virat Kohli. Not good enough and I hope the Indian team implements some security now to keep their players safe. Not good enough,” Fans slammed the organisers for lack of security.

“A fan (probably one of the hotel staff members) recorded Virat Kohli's hotel room while Virat was not in the room and put it up on social media. This is so wrong. You can't invade someone's private space like this,” wrote another one.

Netizens also demanded action against whoever is responsible for the breach. One wrote, “I’d love to meet my idols, especially players like Kohli but you don’t do anything that makes them uncomfortable. I hope they find out who’s responsible. Everyone should feel safe in their hotel room.”

