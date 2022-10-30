T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik suffers back injury; doubtful for match vs Bangladesh

Dinesh Karthik in pain during India-South Africa match.

India's injury woes continue to pile, with veteran wicketkeeper-batter and the squad's oldest member for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Dinesh Karthik, the most recent setback.

Karthik walked off the field with one hand on his back after the 15th over of a Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, and was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the rest of the match.

Karthik was seen down on his knee, holding his back, forcing the team physio to come to the middle of the field before the two left. Pant took responsibility of the wicketkeeping duties as South Africa won by five wickets to secure the top spot in Group 2.

Later when India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked about the extent of Karthik’s injury, he said it will be clear once the physio gives the report.

“I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that," Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media interaction.

Karthik will have only 72 hours to prepare for India's match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2, which includes a travel day.

Rishabh Pant kept wickets in the final five overs, and considering Karthik's troubles on bowling-friendly Australian pitches, it won't be long until the hefty man from Rourkee is drafted into the playing XI.

Karthik, the team’s designated finisher, hasn’t had a good outing with the bat so far managing to score just 1 against Pakistan and then struggling on the pacy track of Perth where he struggled to 6 off 15.

It is likely that Karthik might be replaced by Pant who is yet to get a game in the ongoing tournament.

