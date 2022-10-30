'Thank you for not getting out on 0': Miffed fans argue KL Rahul's selection despite repeated failures in T20 World Cup

Image Source: ICC

As it turned out in Perth, fast bowlers once again dominated the roost as the batting on both teams, India and South Africa had a fierce test, with the latter emerging victorious.

Suryakumar Yadav's contribution guaranteed that India had something to bowl at after South Africa's pace battery led by Lungi Ngidi wrecked havoc on the Indian batters.

The second inning was no different, with Arshdeep Singh's first over and overall swing bowling making the rival battle looked amateur for the most part. Aiden Markram and David Miller, on the other hand, eventually made a difference for South Africa. While the match was well-contested, the change in the Indian lineup was unusual and ultimately ineffective.

The decision to put in Deepak Hooda instead of Axar Patel makes sense from one perspective: Patel hasn't been particularly useful with the bat and hasn't bowled particularly well.

By that logic, KL Rahul should have been benched as well. But certain judgments remain a mystery, especially after Rahul failed yet again.

The Indian batsman has been criticised by the cricketing community for his low scores, and against South Africa in Perth, Rahul failed to find his feet at any stage of the innings. The hitter did hit a six in the third over, but he frequently failed to middle the ball before falling victim to a routine catch at first slip off Lungi Ngidi.

As Rahul failed to deliver again, here's how Twitter reacted:

Drop Rahul, get in Pant to open. Will solve more problems than you think exist



They effectively went in with an extra batter who got out for 0 so he could bowl a couple of overs. October 30, 2022

Too close to the body for Rahul to try and glide that ball to the third man. Disappointing dismissal. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 30, 2022

KL Rahul after getting off the mark. pic.twitter.com/CIDwP1h41D — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 30, 2022

Sanju Samson fans watching KL Rahul and Hooda playing rubbish for India! #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/8AsiqrpNXj — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 30, 2022

A scared batsman is the worst entity to have in a T20 game. And KL Rahul is a scared batsman right now. The shoulders are dropping, nervousness on his face, tentative poking outside off stump. For his own sake, he needs to be put out of this misery and be replaced next game. — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) October 30, 2022

Coming to the match, India won the toss and chose to bat, but early wickets of Rohit and Rahul placed the team in difficulty. Furthermore, Virat Kohli, who had unbeaten half-centuries in the first two games, was dismissed on 12.

South Africa now leads Group 2 with five points. India and Bangladesh are placed second and third respectively, with just net run-rate separating them.

Undefeated South Africa go on top of the Group 2 table #T20WorldCup Standings https://t.co/TIZ6Sk3coG pic.twitter.com/LaqVN42rBT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 30, 2022

