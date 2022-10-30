Search icon
'Thank you for not getting out on 0': Miffed fans argue KL Rahul's selection despite repeated failures in T20 World Cup

The Indian batsman has been criticised by the cricketing community for his low scores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

As it turned out in Perth, fast bowlers once again dominated the roost as the batting on both teams, India and South Africa had a fierce test, with the latter emerging victorious.

Suryakumar Yadav's contribution guaranteed that India had something to bowl at after South Africa's pace battery led by Lungi Ngidi wrecked havoc on the Indian batters.

The second inning was no different, with Arshdeep Singh's first over and overall swing bowling making the rival battle looked amateur for the most part. Aiden Markram and David Miller, on the other hand, eventually made a difference for South Africa. While the match was well-contested, the change in the Indian lineup was unusual and ultimately ineffective.

The decision to put in Deepak Hooda instead of Axar Patel makes sense from one perspective: Patel hasn't been particularly useful with the bat and hasn't bowled particularly well.

By that logic, KL Rahul should have been benched as well. But certain judgments remain a mystery, especially after Rahul failed yet again.

As Rahul failed to deliver again, here's how Twitter reacted:

Coming to the match, India won the toss and chose to bat, but early wickets of Rohit and Rahul placed the team in difficulty. Furthermore, Virat Kohli, who had unbeaten half-centuries in the first two games, was dismissed on 12.

South Africa now leads Group 2 with five points. India and Bangladesh are placed second and third respectively, with just net run-rate separating them.

