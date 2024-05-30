Meet only young Bollywood star who is part of two cinematic universes, an outsider; not Sara, Janhvi, Ananya, Suhana

Sharvari will be the part of two of the biggest franchises in Hindi cinema, Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Verse and Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe.

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who hearts with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is the only actor from her generation to be a part of two of the biggest franchises in Hindi cinema, Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Verse and Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe in which she is sharing screen space with superstar Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Munjya, a new installment from his hit horror-comedy franchise that will be released on 7th June. While talking about the same, she said, “It has been a lot of hard work for me to reach this point where top producers and directors of the Hindi film fraternity feel that I have it in me to be a part of some of the biggest IP’s of our industry. Being part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe to Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe is a dream come true for any actor.”

She further adds, “I’m just thrilled that despite me being one film old, my work has gotten noticed by the best minds in the industry. Such big franchises usually have the biggest and the best superstars of our country helming these projects. So, this is a huge validation of the effort I have put in.”

Sharvari aspires to become one of the best actors of her generation and the fact that she is being chosen by the country’s top directors and film-makers is proof that she is a talent to watch out for! Apart from Munjya and the untitled YRF Spy Universe film, Sharvari has been handpicked by another master film-maker Nikhil Advani for his directorial Vedaa.

She says, “I aspire to be one of the best actors of my time because I have idolised the best actors from across generations. I’m aware that just being a part of these massive franchises, I’m getting a massive platform that helps me connect to so many people across the country. That motivates me to do well, to act well, to get better with each film.”

