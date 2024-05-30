Meet only young Bollywood star who is part of two cinematic universes, an outsider; not Sara, Janhvi, Ananya, Suhana

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED attaches over Rs 290 crore properties including shops in Noida's GIP mall

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother, sources say

Mumbai local train news: Railway's 63 hour mega block to affect more than 900 trains till..

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother, sources say

Mumbai local train news: Railway's 63 hour mega block to affect more than 900 trains till..

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

What lies beyond sky in space?

India's 5 warriors whose names alone terrified enemies

Kareena Kapoor channels inner Pooh in off-shoulder gown at Bulgari event, fans call her 'princess'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet highest paid South Indian actress, charges Rs 10 crore for a film, not Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet only young Bollywood star who is part of two cinematic universes, an outsider; not Sara, Janhvi, Ananya, Suhana

Sharvari will be the part of two of the biggest franchises in Hindi cinema, Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Verse and Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe.

Latest News

undefined

Updated : May 30, 2024, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet only young Bollywood star who is part of two cinematic universes, an outsider; not Sara, Janhvi, Ananya, Suhana
Sharvari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who hearts with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is the only actor from her generation to be a part of two of the biggest franchises in Hindi cinema, Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Verse and Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe in which she is sharing screen space with superstar Alia Bhatt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Sharvari will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Munjya, a new installment from his hit horror-comedy franchise that will be released on 7th June. While talking about the same, she said, “It has been a lot of hard work for me to reach this point where top producers and directors of the Hindi film fraternity feel that I have it in me to be a part of some of the biggest IP’s of our industry. Being part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe to Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe is a dream come true for any actor.”

She further adds, “I’m just thrilled that despite me being one film old, my work has gotten noticed by the best minds in the industry. Such big franchises usually have the biggest and the best superstars of our country helming these projects. So, this is a huge validation of the effort I have put in.”

Sharvari aspires to become one of the best actors of her generation and the fact that she is being chosen by the country’s top directors and film-makers is proof that she is a talent to watch out for! Apart from Munjya and the untitled YRF Spy Universe film, Sharvari has been handpicked by another master film-maker Nikhil Advani for his directorial Vedaa.

She says, “I aspire to be one of the best actors of my time because I have idolised the best actors from across generations. I’m aware that just being a part of these massive franchises, I’m getting a massive platform that helps me connect to so many people across the country. That motivates me to do well, to act well, to get better with each film.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement