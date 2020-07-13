Top sports news: Mohammad Kaif celebrates 18 years of NatWest Finals, Stokes on captaining England for first time & more

In Monday's top Sports News (July 13, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Thoroughly enjoyed the role, but it did not change me as a player': Ben Stokes on captaining England against Windies

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes said that captaincy did not change him as a player. His side lost the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies.

West Indies chased down the total of 200 on the final day of the first Test to gain a 1-0 lead over the hosts in the three-match series.

2. 'Dada shirtless, Yuvi nerveless, Zak's support priceless, Me fearless': Mohammad Kaif on 18 years of NatWest Finals

As the country celebrates 18 years of Natwest Trophy triumph, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif compared the win to climbing Mt Everest.

India had defeated England by two wickets in the finals of the Natwest Trophy at the Lord's Cricket Ground to gain a memorable win.

3. World Test Championship: West Indies earn first points after win over England, table still led by India

The return of international cricket has also got World Test Championship back in action. In the first international cricket match in more than three months, West Indies defeated England by four wickets in a thrilling contest.

At the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Windies have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. The win has also given West Indies their first points in the World Test Championship points table.

4. 'Once Afghanistan wins cricket World Cup': Spinner Rashid Khan's take on marriage gets him linked to Salman Khan

The interesting revelation by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has got netizens talking. The 21-year-old has revealed that he would get married but only when his country successfully wins an ICC Cricket World Cup.

"I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world,” said Rashid in an interview with Azadi Radio.

5. From Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh's partnership to Sourav Ganguly's shirt-waving, netizens recall iconic NatWest Final

This day (July 13), 18 years ago the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final at the iconic Lord's.

The match is etched into the memory of every Indian cricket fan and they all took to social media to recall the final.